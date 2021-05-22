Donald H. Linder, Jr.
On May 14, 2021, Donald H. Linder, Jr., “Don”, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at Envoy of Winchester, with his sister, Stacey (Linder) Fallon, by his side. He was 62 years old.
Along with his sister, Stacey, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Jim; his niece, Catherine, of Clifton, VA, and nephew, Christian of South Beach, CA. Don is also survived by a great group of friends that were also his family.
Don was best known for always wearing his cowboy hat and boots; and the great smile he wore with them. His artistic side was not known to many. The beautifully carved and painted walking sticks adorn his sister’s fireplace. He loved animals and the great outdoors, but most of all he loved being around his friends.
Don will be laid to rest on a later date with his family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.