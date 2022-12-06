Donald Harris “Donnie” Ramey
Donald Harris “Donnie” Ramey, 88, of Winchester, VA, died Monday November 28, 2022, at his home.
Donnie was born September 29, 1934, in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Carlton Leslie Ramey Sr. and Mary Flora Ritter Ramey. He was a self-employed painter and wall paperer until his retirement in 1999. He loved hunting and was a member of the National Rifle Association, Conservation Club, AARP, and the Round Hill United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a son, Donald Jay Ramey of Orlando, FL; a daughter, Leslie Rebecca Ramey and husband Jan, of Clarksburg, WV; and a brother, Philip Conley Ramey of Winchester. Donnie was preceded in death by a brother, Carlton L. “Buddy” Ramey Jr. and a sister, Mary Lou Rissler.
The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Chaplain Kenneth Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.