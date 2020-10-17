Donald Henry Richard Kelley, II, 52, of Inwood, WV passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle IPF in Kearneysville, WV.
Born August 25, 1968 in Leesburg, VA, he was the son of the late Donald Richard Henry Kelly and Patricia Gail Spring Kelley.
Donald was of the Christian faith.
Donald enjoyed the many hours he volunteered to community service through the church and soup kitchen.
In addition to his mother, Pat, he is survived by his brother, Timothy A. Kelley and companion, Audrey Tetlow of Great Cacapon, WV; his sister, Tina Jones and husband, Carlton of Stephen City, VA, nieces, Heather Wright and Serenity York and husband, Austin and their children, Haiden and Lillian York and nephew, Nicholas Els, II and numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Woodrow Wilson, Margaret Swartz Kelley, Earl Homer Spring and Hulda L. Weese, one sister, Melissa Ann Kelley, one brother, Kyle Matthew Thomas Kelley, one sister-in-law, Connie Lynn Long-Kelley, one aunt, Ivy Jean Kelley and one niece, Ashley Nicole Getts.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Rev. Roland England officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Lovettsville, VA.
The family will receive friends at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV on Monday from 7-9 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.