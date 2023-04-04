Donald J. Moyer Jr. “Donny”
Donald J. Moyer,Jr., passed away. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and raised in St. Mary’s, WV, the son of Don and Diane Moyer.
He was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in West Virginia and served our country and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. Donny was a great husband, father, son, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife Carolina; daughter Audrey and siblings Jenny, Bill and Kris. Donny will forever live in our hearts.
We will have a service for him on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 4 pm at New Life Christian Church, 2930 Middle Road, Winchester VA 22602.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
