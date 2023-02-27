Donald James “Don” Dwyer
Donald James “Don” Dwyer, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home.
Don was born July 22, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA, a son of the late William and Mabel Dwyer. He married Angela R. Fabrizio on August 4, 1962, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia. Before retirement, Don was a manager for Western Union.
Along with his loving wife, Angela, Don is survived by his children, Dana Schrader (Stephen) of Stephenson, VA, Kristin Kula (Michael) of Winchester, VA, Stacey Danielson (Pete) of Hamilton, VA; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Sabanosh, and all of his siblings.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Jones at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
