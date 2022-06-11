Donald James Miller
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald James Miller announce his passing on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 79. “Don” was born in New Jersey, growing up in Hoboken spending his summers on the water at Cranberry Lake. He spent the early years of his career in several locations until settling in Silver Spring, MD, where he and his family spent the next 40 years.
Don was a pioneer and leader in the technology industry. He started his IT career in the 60s where he was published for his development of a simulation compiler for the US Army. He was also a member of the American National Standard for Information Systems for the computing standards and the COBOL programming language. Throughout his career he had many other firsts in the technology industry.
Don loved to give back to the community and volunteered throughout his life, including early on as a volunteer fireman in Edison, NJ. He especially enjoyed his years volunteering at St. John the Evangelist Teen Club and the Archdiocese of Washington DC Youth Retreat Center. After retiring, he and his wife moved to the Blue Ridge Mountains in Winchester, Virginia, where Don spent his time volunteer teaching computer literacy at Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area and as a board member at The Winchester Little Theatre as well at his local HOA at Willow Lawn.
He will be sorely missed by his wife, Bernadette, of 58 years; his 3 children, Laura (John Bassler) Miller, Valarie (Gary) Cheimis, and Jerry (Avid) Miller; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Lillian, Sarah and AJ Cheimis and Sara and Sonia Miller; his sister, Marilyn (Frank) Rusnak; stepbrothers, Larry (Agnes) Niech and Gary (Patricia) Niech. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Eleanor Miller, and stepmother, Marie Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Blue Ridge Hospice for their care and compassion in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Don’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 (540) 313-9200.
