Donald “Jimmy” West
Donald “Jimmy” West of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 30, 2022, at War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs, WV.
Mr. West was born in 1938 in Marion, Virginia, the son of the late Verna Leona and Arthur Van West. He was a veteran having served from 1954-1959 in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Airman 2nd Class. Mr. West retired after 38 years with Ashworth Brothers in Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. West was a member of the Berryville Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling and participating in leagues. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting as well as tinkering and repairing small engines and fixing things. He enjoyed watching sports and especially loved attending all the events that his four grandsons participated in. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family for dinners, cookouts, and holidays.
Surviving are two daughters, Tina Lillis (Joseph) and Kim Brown (Rick), both of Winchester, VA; grandsons, Matthew Lillis of Virginia Beach, VA, Brandon Lillis of Winchester, VA, Nicholas Brown of Colorado Springs, CO, and Steven Brown of Winchester, VA; sister, Gilda Youngblood of Capon Bridge, WV; brother, Arthur “Bob” West Jr. of Winchester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Linda West, and brother, George West.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 12-1pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, Virginia. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 1pm, with interment to follow with military honors at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
