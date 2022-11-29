Donald John Verpent
Donald John Verpent, 87, of Stephens City, VA, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence.
Donald was born August 15, 1935, in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late John L. Verpent and Ruth Powell Verpent. He served in the US Air Force. Donald was self-employed until his retirement. After retirement he worked as a security guard for Central Security. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA.
He married Dorothy Blake Verpent on January 7,1961.
Donald is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of more than 61 years; two daughters, Linda R. Brower (Eric) of Stephens City and Susan A. Pellot of Martinsburg, WV; a son, Donald J. Verpent (Diane) of Stephens City; a sister, Doris Henry; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John Verpent, Kenneth Verpent, Robert Verpent; and one sister, Ruth Sullivan.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 31, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home.
A graveside will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:30am.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.