Donald Lee Jenkins, 65, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Jenkins was born May 24, 1955 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late George Booten Jenkins and Mary Madilean Butler Jenkins.
He had worked as a security guard for Blue Ridge Security, was the former owner of Pines Mobile Home Park in Shanks, West Virginia, and was a store manager for Emmart Oil Company at Bo’s Xpress in Winchester, Virginia.
He married Bonnie Jean Wolford Jenkins on March 11, 1984 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are three sons, James “Pee Wee” W. Hicks (Robin) of Front Royal, VA, Wallace “Charlie” M. Hicks (Betty Jo) of Winchester, VA and Paul A. Hicks of Winchester, VA; four brothers, Billy Jenkins, Timothy Jenkins and Danny Jenkins all of Winchester, VA and Michael Jenkins of Millwood, VA; two sisters, Rebecca Wilkins of Stephenson, VA and Lorrie Shanholtz of Stephens City, VA; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Henson and granddaughter, Jordan Grace Hicks.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Pastor Andy Combs officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38005.
