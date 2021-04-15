Donald L. Jones

Donald Lee Jones, 79, of Winchester, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Donald was born on August 31, 1941 in Gore, VA, the son of the late Paul and Winnie Himelright Jones. He worked for Rubbermaid Corp. for 37 ½ years and a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church both in Winchester, VA. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR especially Brad Keselowski, reading his Bible, listening to Bluegrass music and most of all being with his friends & family.
Donald married Brenda F. Foltz on May 5, 1962 in Hagerstown, MD. Brenda died on April 18, 2017.
Surviving is a daughter: Angela F. Haug of Maurertown, VA; a brother: David Jones (Gayla) of Dallastown, PA; a sister: Kathleen Luttrell (Gary) of Winchester, VA; a granddaughter: SGT. Brittany Loeffler (CPL. Josh) of Canonsburg, PA and a great-grandson: Lincoln Loeffler.
He is preceded in death by a granddaughter: Kristen Haug; two brothers: Larry & George Jones and a sister: Erma Hott.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Grooms. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery in Yellow Spring, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 4-7 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Donald's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.