Donald L. Zimmerman
Donald Leon Zimmerman, 89, of Berryville, Virginia, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Zimmerman was born on December 16, 1933, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, the son of the late George Raymond Zimmerman and Marea Short Zimmerman.
He worked for the Department of Agriculture in Rural Electrification Administration. He retired in May of 1986.
He served in the United States Air Force and was discharged in 1957.
He married Barbara Jean Zimmerman on July 21, 1966, in Washington, DC.
Surviving along with his wife are a son, Joe Zimmerman (Candace) of Bluemont, VA; a daughter, Maria Zimmerman (Gerry Boudreau) of Berryville, VA; granddaughters, Samantha Niver (Keith), Zoe Zimmerman, Emily Zimmerman, Sarah Boudreau; and a grandson, Zeke Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, George Esley Zimmerman and Richard Zimmerman, as well as a sister, Katherine Sewerd.
Mr. Zimmerman deeply loved his family and along with spending time with them he enjoyed reading, the outdoors, playing poker and farming.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to John H. Enders Fire and Rescue, 9 South Buckmarsh St. Berryville, VA 22611 as well as Mountain Baptist Church, 780 Frogtown Rd., Bluemont, VA 20135.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
