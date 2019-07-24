Donald Lee Andrew Amick, Jr. (Donnie, Rocky, Goofey, Pappy) 60, of Winchester, VA died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born July 22, 1958 in Winchester, the son of the late Donald Amick, Sr. and Arlene Amick.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Donna Amick. They had two daughters, Lynn Scott and husband, Larry Scott of Stephen City, VA. and Deidre Abrell and husband, Adam Abrell of Paw Paw, WV; four grandkids, Hunter Strawderman, Kelsey Scott, Brock Abrell, and Ryleigh Abrell; one great grandson, Levi See; brother, Tony Amick and Uncle Carl Baker. He had many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and several boys called him “grand dad.”
He attended Frederick County Public Schools. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers and spending time with his family, grandkids, and his friends. He was lifelong member of GT Archery.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6 to 8. The family ask in memory to please dress very casual or in your camo. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Judes Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
