Donald Lee Culp, Sr. of Stephenson, Virginia died Sunday November 24, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be Saturday November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Congregational Christian Fellowship Church 2908 Middle Rd. Winchester, VA. 22602. The services will be conducted by Rev. Robert Stainback and Rev. Caroline Penick.
Donald was born June 25, 1937 in Morgantown, WV., son of Ira and Jessie Culp. He married Edith M. Culp on September 14, 1996. He was a sonar technician for the United Stated Navy for 15 years. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 23 years. He was a member of Winchester Moose Lodge 1283, the American Legion Post 21 and a founding member of Congregational Christian Fellowship Church.
Survivors include his wife Edith and children Gail Reed, Deborah Mabrey (Jay), Timothy Culp (Debbie), Kathy Culp, Joyce Evers (Brian), Michelle Dunlap Kerns (Gary), Charles Strother (Pam), Rick Strother, and Scott Dunlap, twenty grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and brother Ralph Culp.
He was preceded in death by wife Barbara L. Culp, son Donald L. Culp, Jr., grandson Dewey L. Grady, parents Ira and Jessie Culp five siblings and son-in-law Robbie Reed.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
