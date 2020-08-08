Donald Lee Kerns
Donald Lee Kerns, 77, of Hayfield, VA passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Donnie was born in 1943 in Manassas, VA, son of the late Lucian Lee and Lena (Oden) Kerns. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1962. He was a machinist at General Electric, retiring after 25 years of service. Donnie loved projects, fixing “things”, tinkering with things to make them work. Nothing was beyond his interest and abilities. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking (creating many items for friends, family and his church). Donnie loved music and playing with the gospel group “In One Accord”. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church in Middletown, VA.
Donnie loved his family unconditionally and served as a guiding light for all those in it. He had a caring nature and a giving spirit, with a heart that knew no stranger. Donnie will be deeply missed and forever cherished by his family and many friend whose lives he touched.
He married Jean Carol Boswell on September 16, 1972 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 47 years are children, Debbie Laing (Don), Donald Blake Kerns (Kim), Angie Carter (Teddy), Phyllis Fletcher (Johnny), Eddie Roomsburg (Angie), and Sharon Montgomery (James); sisters, Phyllis Starkey and Anna Campbell (Pat); sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and another great granddaughter on the way.
Along with his parents, Donnie is preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Ryman and husband, Alton and Mary Snyder.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Glenn Welsh and Pastor Tim Kirchoff officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donnie’s memory to North Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 186 Rosenberger Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
