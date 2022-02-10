Donald Nelson Larrick, Jr.
Donald Nelson Larrick, Jr., 72, of Winchester, VA died February 8, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born May 4, 1949 in Miami, FL; son of Donald Nelson and Peggy Golightly Larrick of Winchester, VA. Donnie was a member of the Eagles Club #824.
He married Carolyn Elizabeth Haines Larrick, December 5, 1997 in Winchester.
Along with his wife and parents, Donnie is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Whetzel (Donald) of West, VA, Tabatha Lantz (Jeremy) of Clear Brook, VA and Tonya Kitzmiller of Mount Storm, WV; grandchildren, Joshua Whetzel, Sierra Kitzmiller, Montana Dettinburn, Dakota Kitzmiller, Bayleigh Lantz and Avery Lantz; five great grandchildren; brother, Scott Larrick of Winchester and sisters, Linda Zuckerman (Phil) of Winchester, Laura Vance of Winchester and Debbie Light of Winchester.
He is preceded in death by his son in law, Scott Kitzmiller.
Services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.