Donald Nelson Larrick Sr.
Donald Nelson Larrick Sr., 95, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, in his residence.
He was born February 22, 1928, in Winchester, the son of Emory and Mabel McIntosh Larrick.
He was married to Peggy Golightly Larrick for 74 years.
He graduated from Augusta Military Academy and attended the University of Miami. He was a veteran of the US Army.
He was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
Donald was also a member of Hunting Inc, a lifelong member of the Moose Club, and a member of the Eagles Club. His greatest passions were hunting, deep sea fishing, crossword puzzles, and racing. In his younger years, he owned the #8 race car that ran at Winchester Speedway and you could always find him watching the NASCAR races. The Outer Banks of NC and the Florida Keys were two of his favorite places to be. He traveled the country in his long real estate career and made countless lifelong friends in the business; he never met a stranger. In the late 1950s he was director of the Apple Blossom Fireman’s Parade and had the pleasure of escorting Patsy Cline around town. In his youth he was active in the Barkmill Theatre, acting in plays and loved journalism.
He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and always enjoyed music, crossword puzzles, and without a doubt sharing his lifelong stories with each of them. He loved to dance, and enjoyed a shot of moonshine in his 90s.
He is survived by his children, Linda Zuckerman and her husband, Phillip, Deborah Larrick, Scott Larrick and Laura Vance, all of Winchester; grandchildren, Jennifer Larrick, Nathan Zuckerman and his wife, Jennifer, Ian Zuckerman and his wife, Keirah, and Carly Vance; three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his two cats, Lester and Shadow.
His wife, and sisters, Dorothy Tillotson and Isabelle Brown, preceded him in death.
Our sincere gratitude to his main caregiver, Theressa Robinson, who worked tirelessly to take excellent care of him and to his great team of caregivers who gave their time and 100% to make him comfortable and enjoy his time left.
Friends will be received 7-9:00 pm Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com
