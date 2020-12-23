Donald Norman Heskett, 78, of Jacksonville, FL went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Don was born in Paeonian Springs, Loudon County, VA to his parents, Theodore Heskett and Grace Moxley Heskett on August 11, 1942. He graduated from Loudoun County High School in 1960. He served in the Army and was stationed in South Korea, where he met his wife Kay. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay, of 53 years.
He worked and retired from TWA Airlines for 35 years as a Ramp Serviceman. He and his wife moved to Jacksonville, Florida after retiring from TWA in 1996.
Don was a down to earth guy that would do anything for anyone and always had a smile on his face. He was an avid hunter, fisher, and enjoyed the outdoor life. He loved horse racing, watching game shows, and rooting for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and The Washington Football Team.
He enjoyed spending time with the family and was a member of the Fort Caroline Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Valerie Shah (Saurin) of Jacksonville, FL, Brian Heskett (Gina) of Stephens City, VA, and Patricia Smith (Jamal) of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren, Jonah Lampkin, Dilan Heskett, Roman Lampkin, Lauren Heskett, Noah Shah, and one great-grandchild, Kinsley Lampkin.
His surviving siblings are Theodore Heskett Jr. of Loudon County, Helen Hammond of Maine, and Margaret Creel of McLean, VA, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his sister, Florence Welch of Winchester.
Memorial contributions in Don's name can be made to Fort Caroline Baptist Church, 11428 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32225.
Private Funeral services will be held in Jacksonville, Florida.
