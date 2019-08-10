Donald O. “Sug” Sowers
Donald O. “Sug” Sowers, 93, of Winchester, VA passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Westminister-Canterbury.
The sixth of 10 children, he was born on July 20, 1926 to Ansel and Ina Haines Sowers. He grew up in Augusta, WV and graduated from Capon Bridge High School in 1944. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1945 and served in WW II. After discharge from the Army in 1947, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia University. He was working on his Master’s degree when he accepted a job with the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C. He went on to launch a civil engineering company, which he ran for 15 years before selling to a high-tech engineering firm. He then branched out to work in real estate, the automobile business and land development before retiring to Slanesville, WV with Jeanne (his wife of 46 years) in 1989. They moved to Winchester in 2004 and Jeanne passed in 2010. He then moved to Westminister-Canterbury community in 2017 where he enjoyed his friendships, playing golf and card games and working crossword puzzles.
He leaves his son, D. Greg Sowers of Bloomery, WV; his daughter Robin D. Bickel of Rixeyville, VA; and his brothers, Ronald K. Sowers of Shepherdstown, WV and Cloyce J. Sowers of Augusta, WV as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Malick Cemetery, Hoy Rd. Augusta, WV on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Reverend Larry Lawhon.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Donald’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
