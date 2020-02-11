Donald Paul Joy, 95, of Winchester, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 23, 1924 in New York, NY, the son of Alexander and Margaret Barry Joy.
He married Eleanor Rita Jensen on June 24, 1950 in New York.
Mr. Joy had retired from Varsity Bus Company of Jackson Heights, Long Island, NY. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had been active in the Greenwood Seniors Club.
Surviving is his wife, Eleanor R. Jensen Joy, of Winchester.
Mr. Joy was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A funeral mass will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Winchester with Rev. Stephen Holmes officiating.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Friends will be received in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
