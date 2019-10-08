Donald R. Fisher

Donald Reed Fisher, 87, of Inwood passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born on May 21, 1932 in Morgan County, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Fisher of Fairview Drive, Berkeley Springs.
Donald was a Godly, family man. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He worked many jobs and different occupations in addition to retiring from Corning after many years of service.
He is survived by two sons; David W. Fisher and wife Carolyn, and Larry D. Fisher and wife Shera; grandchildren: Zachary, Christopher, Matthew, Brianne, Ashley, Tyler, Rebecca, Josiah, and Anneliese; great grandchildren: Kyleigh, Zoey, Aubrey, Eli, and Ava, and his sister Shirley A. Ruppenthal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna I. Fisher, daughter Donna Powers and son Terry Fisher.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Rosedale Funeral Home from 6 — 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Rosedale Funeral Home on Thursday October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Interment to follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com
