Donald R. Merritt, Sr. “Buck”
Donald R. “Buck” Merritt, Sr., 72, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving wife, family, and work family.
Mr. Merritt was born in 1947 in Points, West Virginia, son of the late Charles L. Merritt and Muriel Herbaugh; stepson of the late Grady Herbaugh. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal in 2004 and was owner/operator of Merritt Sanitation and Roto-Rooter Service of Winchester. Mr. Merritt enjoyed NASCAR racing (an avid fan of Richard Petty) and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was one that was always helping others. Mr. Merritt loved his work, that’s what kept him going, but certainly found peaceful moments sitting on the front porch.
He married Jeanie Mogle on May 7, 1966 at Kernstown United Methodist Church.
Surviving with his wife of 53 years are children, Kimberley Currence (Jerry) of Stephens City, Virginia and son, Donald R. Merritt, Jr. of Winchester, Virginia; long-time dedicated employee of 36 years who was like family, Roscoe Sites, Jr.; also son, Dennis R. Spaid of High View, West Virginia; grandchildren, Kandace Wines (Clinton) of Front Royal, Virginia, Donald R. Merritt, III (Tiffany) of Winchester, Virginia, Chelsea “Alexis” Shimp (Blake) of Woodstock, Virginia, and Trent Merritt of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; great grandchildren, Kyndahl Wines, Brayden Merritt, Hunter Merritt, Emalyn “Pickle” Wines, Sophia Gibb, and Merleah Gibb; sisters, Mary Lee Hartman of Winchester, Virginia, Yvonne “Bonnie” Ginevan of Romney, West Virginia, Brenda Long of Winchester, Virginia, Edith Ann Spielman of Winchester, Virginia, and Buck’s twin sister, Donna Jean Merritt of Winchester, Virginia; and brothers, James Merritt of Fort Ashby, West Virginia and Larry Merritt of Winchester, Virginia.
A visitation will be from 7 pm to 9 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Allen Roby officiating. Entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Serving as pallbearers will be long-time friend, Preston Moomaw, dedicated employees, Roscoe Sites, Jr., Tony Stillwell, Tony Ruble, David Wright, and Leo Gomez.
Memorial contributions may be made in Buck’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.