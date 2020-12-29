On Friday, December 18, 2020, Donald Ray Taylor, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 57.
Donald was born on January 2, 1963 in Harrisonburg, West Virginia. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Edith Iona Taylor (Madden), Richard Ray Taylor, and his sister Ann Tinton (Taylor).
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Christina Thorne whom he had two daughters with: Kayla Dawn McDonald Taylor and Latasha Marie Ballenger-Coca with her husband Wilson Ballenger-Coca. He also is survived by his stepdaughter: Christine Randolph and her husband Ryan Randolph; stepson, William Thorne JR and his wife Sandra Thorne.
Donald had grandsons, Malachi Thorne, Trey Dunlap, Will Thorne and granddaughters, Destiny Thorne, Nylah Rayne Ballenger-Coca, and one step great-grandson, Mateo Thorne. In addition, he is survived by his brothers: Roy Taylor, Anthony Taylor, William Taylor, Richard Taylor and nephew, Deon Taylor, also his great nephews and nieces.
The funeral will be held on January 2, 2021, at Cartwright Funeral Home 232 East Fairfax Lane Winchester, Virginia 22601. The viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, and the Service will be held at 11:00 AM. With Rev Leroy Ford officiating.
We will be following CDC guidelines and mask must be worn.
Inurnment will be private.
Donations are greatly appreciated, but, are not expected. If you would like to make a donation, please reach out to Barbara Thorne at (540) 323-8821.
