Donald Reid Dunlap, Sr., 88, born in Lehew, WV passed away at home in Winchester VA on April 6, 2020.
Don served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Western Electric Corporation. He had many interests: local high school cross country and track, motorcycling, music, boating, cars, photography, and the enjoyment of other people.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Elks, Eagles, and Moose He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gloria “Jean” Dunlap; two daughters, Shannon Mullin (Ed), and Kim Burns (Scott) and dog-daughter, Cricket; grandsons Tanner Huffman, Joseph Belyea, Linden and Ridge Dunlap; great-granddaughters, Sarah Goulden, Isabelle Dunlap and Everly Huffman; Uncle and Aunt John and Rosa Reid; special friends, Harry Miller and the crew at the Back Seat Grill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Reid Manuel and Carl Ashby Dunlap; step-father, Carlton Manuel, and a son, Donald Dunlap, Jr.
A Celebration of his Life will be planned at a later date. At the request of the family, please do not send flowers.
Kim and Family,
We are so sorry to hear about your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Don was so full of life and will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Dave Snarr and Family
