Donald Richard Lanham Donald Richard "Donnie" Lanham, 77, of Stephens City, VA, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester, VA.
Donnie was born February 20, 1946, in Winchester, son of the late Nevin Harner and Olga Gruber Lanham. He married Nettie Ann Huff Lanham on December 2, 1995, in Whitehall, VA.
Along with his wife he is survived by his son, Richard Eugene Lanham (Patty) of Winchester, VA; stepson, Timothy Wayne Dillow Sr. (Vickie) of Winchester; stepdaughter, Tina Noreen Alley (JR) of Middletown, VA; three grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren and his brother, Gregory Wilson Lanham of Winchester.
He is preceded in death by his stepson, Wendall Darnell Dillow Sr., and his step grandson, Timothy Wayne Dillow Jr.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
