Donald Robinson
Donald Robinson, 82 of Elkton, VA, previous of Winchester, VA, passed on to heaven in the arms of his savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Harrisonburg, VA.
He was born January 8, 1937 to Lavinia Burckett Robinson and Robert Robinson in Tunnelton, WV. He was raised in Kingwood WV and was awarded his GED in Frederick County, VA.
Donald served in the United States Army during Korean Conflict for three years.
Upon moving to Winchester, VA he worked for Grocers Wholesale. He then worked for the Army Corp of Engineers Winchester, VA in security. In 1995 he moved with his wife to Lebanon, TN. He worked for Manhiem Auto in Nashville, TN in Security. He moved to Harrisonburg, VA in 2010 with his wife. He retired after 30 years in Security.
Donald was the President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #824 in Winchester, VA and was the Past Commander of the American Legion Post #188 in Harrisonburg, VA. He loved visiting Cades Cove in TN and traveling to Montana. Mostly he enjoyed family dinners and picnics.
On April 9, 1983 he married Grace Elizabeth Baker at St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church in Winchester, VA. They were married for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Libby) Robinson of Elkton, VA; stepson Charles Carter Thomas of Denver, CO and his grandchildren, Carter Elizabeth Thomas and Bailey Everett Thomas.
He was loved by so many and will be missed greatly.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, Harrisonburg, VA.
Condolences can be left at www.kygers.com.
