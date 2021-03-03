Donald S. Carroll
Donald S. Carroll, 89, of Winchester, died Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Mr. Carroll was born November 15, 1931 in Syracuse, NY; the son of the late Samuel and Nellie Wilcox Carroll. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia. He retired as an elementary school principal with Fairfax County Schools. Mr. Carroll was a member of Winchester Grace Brethren Church.
He married Fae Sauder on November 14, 1953 in Charlottesville, VA.
Along with his wife, Fae S. Carroll of Winchester, he is survived by his sons, Gary Donald Carroll of Winchester and Jon Lee Carroll of Front Royal; a brother, Charles Carroll of Waterloo, NY; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant son, William; and a sister, Eleanor.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Winchester Grace Brethren Church with Rev. Kevin Mincey officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Highland Memory Gardens in Apopka, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
