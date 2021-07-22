Donald Shifflett Sr., 78, of Dale City, VA. passed away July 17, 2021, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA.
Donald Shifflett was born in Harrisonburg, VA. on Feb 27, 1943.
Donald Shifflett loved his family & cigars. One of the family reunions, Donald was a respectable man by many and got along with every one he met. Donald Shifflett, lived in Dale City, VA and was a native of Winchester VA. He grew up on Apple Pie Ridge Rd.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Yen Bui Shifflett of Dale City, where they resided. One child, Mikki of Dale City, VA. Donald had three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Donald is also survived by his sister, Nancy Shifflett Arnold and one sister in-law, Mary Shifflett more on the wife's side.
Donald was preceded in death by a son, D.L. of Dale City, VA and four siblings; Troy, Roy, Janice, Rodger.
A celebration of life will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA from 6-8pm Monday, July 26, 2021. On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Old Stone church in Winchester, VA, Green Spring Rd from 11-12pm.
Flowers are to be sent to the funeral home in Woodbridge, VA.
