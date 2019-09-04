Donald “Donnie” “Don” William Brill, 85, of Maurertown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Mr. Brill was born in 1933 in Nain, Virginia, son of the late Anna Margret Brill (Frye) and John Wesley Brill. He was a graduate of Musselman High School in West Virginia and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean conflict. Mr. Brill was a retired Computer/Electronics Specialist with FEMA. He enjoyed staying busy, was very mechanically inclined, and enjoyed camping, gardening and mowing the lawn. Mr. Brill loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He married Beulah Mildred Emerson on December 15, 1956, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of over 62 years are his sons, Donald W. Brill, Jr. (Lisa) of Lovettsville, Virginia, James Wesley Brill of Maurertown, Virginia; grandchildren, John Thomas Brill of Winchester, Virginia, Rose Marie Brill of Maurertown, Virginia, Melissa Ann McDonough of Brunswick, Maryland; great grandchildren, Esmeralda Pleitez of Brunswick, Maryland, Ethan Thomas Hall of Linden, Virginia, Kara McDonough of Brunswick, Maryland, Wesley Hall of Linden, Virginia and Remy McDonough of Brunswick, Maryland.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, James C. Brill.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Military Honors to begin at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donnie’s memory to the Hospice and Palliative Care Unit, VA Medical Center, 510 Butler Avenue, Martinsburg, West Virginia 25405.
