Donald W. Holliday
Donald Wilson Holliday, 80, of Winchester, VA, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Donald was born on June 26, 1941, in Cross Junction, VA, the son of the late Eldridge W. “Jack” and Myrtle I. Clark Holliday. He worked for O’Sullivan Corp in Winchester, VA, for 44 years, and was a member of the Eagles Club 824 in Winchester, VA, and the Winchester/Frederick County Conservation. Donald loved hunting, fishing, bluegrass concerts, traveling and being with his family & friends.
Donald married Barbara Jean Miller Holliday on September 13, 1961, in Hancock, MD. Barbara died on August 24, 2020.
Surviving is a son, R. Kevin Holliday (Angel) of Winchester, VA; three brothers, Dickie Holliday (Debbie) of Winchester, VA, Danny Holliday, Ricky Holliday (Debbie), both of Capon Bridge, WV; a sister, Betty Heironimus (Jimmy) of Inwood, WV, and two grandsons, Logan & Craig Holliday.
He is preceded in death by a son, D. Craig Holliday; a grandson, Joshua “Pickle” Holliday, and three brothers, Fred, Jim & Frank Holliday.
A graveside service will be held in the Gainesboro Cemetery in Gainesboro, VA, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Donald’s tribute wall, please visitwww.giffinfuneralhome.com
