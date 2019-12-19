Donald W. McCarty, Jr.
Donald William McCarty, Jr., 57, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Mr. McCarty was born September 3, 1962 in Winchester, son of Donald William McCarty, Sr. and Colleen Ashby McCarty.
He was a master carpenter.
He served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1980-1983.
Surviving with his wife, Lisa McCarty, are his father of Berryville, VA; four sisters, Lexa Lockhart of Front Royal, VA, Teresa McCarty of Paris, VA, Sharon Painter of Berryville, VA and Regina Cooley of Bunker Hill, WV; two sons, Donald W. McCarty III of Bunker Hill, WV and Kenneth Wayne Tavenner of Berryville, VA; three step-children, Tanya Leonard of Parkersburg, WV, and Shawn and Stephanie Dunford both of Bunker Hill, WV; and three grandchildren, Jacob Wilson, Kenneth Wayne Tavenner II and Kash Richard Tavenner.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Providence Chapel United Methodist Church, Bluemont, VA with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Burial will be private.
Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.