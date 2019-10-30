Donald Wayne Grim, Sr., 65, of Winchester, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born January 17, 1954 in Stephens City, the son of Harley and Ruth Hartley Grim.
He was married to Dorothy Wolford Grim for 47 years.
He was a member of the Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City. In his spare time, he enjoyed music, singing, fishing and boating.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Roxanne Grim of Winchester, and Rusty Grim and his wife, Anber of Huntsville AL; grandchildren, Cecilia Miller and her husband, Michael, Jr., Etthan Malone, and Amber Riley; great-grandchildren, Madison, Charlie, Nevaeh, Christian and Myrcle.
His parents, and a son, Donald Grim, Jr., preceded him in death.
A funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester, officiated by Pastor Steve Rebert.
Burial will be in Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Joseph Renner, Sr., Mike Miller, Jr., Tyler Shoemaker, Charlie Hicks, and Corey Wolford.
Friends will be received Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
