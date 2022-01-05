Donald William “Don” Moulden Sr., 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Envoy of Winchester.
Don was born in 1939 in Frederick County, VA, to the late Lester C. and Leota Showalter Moulden. Don was a 1957 graduate of James Wood High School and received an associate degree in business from Lord Fairfax Community College. He worked and retired in 2006 as Manager of Wilkins’ ShoeCenter after 48 years of service there. Don enjoyed watching football and other sports. He also loved his kitties, Tashia, Riley, and Kitan. He enjoyed their antique business, Don Mill, LLC, for many years. They had places in Front Royal, Winchester, Bunker Hill, WV, and Greencastle, PA.
He married Melvina “Millie” McKee on February 1, 1959, in Winchester, VA.
Donald is survived by his wife Millie; daughter, Lori A. Moulden (Sue Bayer) of Winchester, VA, and son, Donald William “Dodie” Moulden Jr. of Winchester, VA; granddaughter, Morgan Lacey Moulden (Ethan Wiles) of Strasburg, VA; great-grandchildren Brycie, Cade, & Kate Wiles, all of Strasburg, VA; sisters, Judy Taylor (Herbert) of Frederick County, VA, Shirley Strosnider (James) of Frederick County, VA, and Phyllis Proffitt (James) of Winchester, VA.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, from 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2pm. Interment will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center via their website at https://www.blueridgewildlifectr.org, or to the Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
