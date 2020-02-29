Dong Chu Kim "Tony"

Dong Chu "Tony" Kim, 56, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Tony was born in 1963 in South Korea, son of Chong Wol Kim and the late Du Yong Kim. He graduated high school in Guston, Kentucky. Tony was owner/operator of Tony's Shoe Repair since 2004, but had been in this trade since 1982. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, hunting, target shooting, karaoke, and loved gatherings with family and friends.
He married Chrisana Austin on November 2, 1986 in Dekalb, Georgia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Ashley and Rachael Kim; sons, Daniel Kim, Bryan Kim (Brittany), and Christian Kim; grandchildren, Isaac, Eli, Adrian, Tyler, Alex, and Violet; sisters, Dong Hui, Sunny, Ruth Ann, and Mary Ann; brothers, Dong Ho, Dong Chae, Dong Hun, and Matthew.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4:30 p.m. following the gathering at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Timothy Ryu officiating.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(2) entries
What a kind and caring friend and neighbor,you will surely be missed.My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
What a wonderfully kind person he was. He always treated me with the utmost respect. I most enjoy remembering a conversation we had once about the Lord and faith. I didn’t know him well, but it sure feels like I did. Wonderful man and he is missed! I’m praying for his family and friends.
