Donivan Emory Wilson
Donivan (Donnie) Emory Wilson, 76, of Winchester, passed peacefully from this world on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Donnie was born February 7, 1946, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Daniel Emory Wilson and Audrey Brown Wilson.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Lewis Wilson; son Troy Wilson and his wife Sarah of Whitby, Ontario; daughter Tracy Wilson and her partner Aaron Autry of Winchester; six grandchildren (Hunter, Lydia, Coral, Sierra, Sydney and Jordyn); five siblings Vivian “Rainy,” Norma, Robert “Bob,” Kenny (Sandy) and Blane (Sandra); five nieces and nephews (Eric, Brian, Heather, Jesse and Cory); sister-in-law Sherry Yost and her partner Jim Meeker.
Donnie graduated from James Wood High School in 1964. He started working for Henkel-Harris furniture as part of the ICT program while still in school and retired from the company as plant manager in 2009 after 46 years of service. He served in the Air National Guard with the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Donnie married his wife of nearly 50 years, Brenda Joyce Lewis, on June 24, 1972, at Kernstown United Methodist Church, where he was a member.
Donnie will be remembered as the kindest man to ever walk this earth. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a determined problem-solver and patient sharer of his woodworking talents.
Donnie enjoyed nature in many forms including: raising tropical and marine fish in his numerous aquariums and fishpond, flower gardening, raising show pigeons, fishing, hunting and tending to the home he lovingly built with his brothers and friends.
Most of all, Donnie loved spending time with family and close friends. Any child who knew Donnie will surely remember his "Donald Duck" voice.
Donnie’s immense love of his family and most endearing qualities will live on in those he leaves behind: his witty sense of humor in Kenny, his gentle nature in Blane, his love of grandchildren in Bob, his nurturing nature in Norma, his playful spirit in Rainy, and his dedication to family in Sherry. And most important to Donnie was his loyalty and love for his wife Brenda, reveling in his daughter Tracy’s zest for life and watching his son Troy love his daughters the way he loved his own children.
The family would like to acknowledge his wife Brenda for the care she gave him throughout their marriage, including in recent years as his health declined.
Donations in memory of Donnie can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
The funeral and celebration of life will be on Wednesday, March 23, at 1pm at the Omps South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, with final resting place at Shenandoah Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Omps South Chapel.
