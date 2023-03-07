Donna Ann Wisecarver
Donna Ann Wisecarver, 61, of Winchester, VA, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Donna was born in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Peggy and James Wisecarver Sr. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and employed at McKesson Medical in Winchester, VA. Donna was a member of Relief United Methodist Church, Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Ladies Auxiliary, and the Winchester Women of the Moose.
Donna is survived by her sisters, Sheryl Campbell (Ernest) of Winchester, VA ,and Barbara Klincewicz (Jan) of Bala Cynwyd, PA; brother, James Wisecarver, Jr. of Stephenson, VA; nieces Brittany Wisecarver, Nadia Klincewicz, and Lauren Campbell; and nephews, Alek Klincewicz and Nicholas Campbell.
Donna treasured her time with family and friends who will be received on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Haynes officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Following the interment a celebration of life will be held at Greenwood Fire Hall, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, VA 22602 or The Angel Fund, c/o Shenandoah Oncology, 400 Campus Blvd, Suite #100, Winchester, VA 22601.
