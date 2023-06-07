Donna (Duggan) Young Donna (Duggan) Young, 76, of Lake Frederick, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Donna was born in 1946 and was the daughter of the late Donald and Earline Duggan. She graduated from Prince George High School and pursued advanced studies at Cameron University and the University of Alaska.
Donna volunteered and later worked for the American Red Cross. She ended her career as a project manager for a construction company in Northern Virginia. As an Army wife, she adapted to many situations that advanced the quality of life for her family. After retiring, she took great joy in raising her grandchildren until they each went to school. Donna was a compassionate person who wished and worked for the betterment of humanity. Donna was a good soul who strove to spread love and support to all.
She is survived by her husband, John R. Young Jr., whom she married on August 26, 1966; son, John Robert Young III (Stanley) of Worcester, MA; daughter, Michael Shannon Young DiGeronimo (Mark) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Oliver Duggan DiGeronimo, Grace Duffy DiGeronimo, Maeve Delaney DiGeronimo all of Alexandria, VA; sisters, Mary Ellen Lowder of Prince George, VA, and Patricia Sheffield of Colonial Heights, VA.
Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite organizations: American Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/
PFLAG https://pflag.org/donate/ ,
