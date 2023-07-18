Donna Elaine Smith Scheulen
Donna Elaine Smith Scheulen, 66, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home.
Donna was born in 1956 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Carroll and Mary Ella Smith. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1973. Donna attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers. Donna played softball as an outfielder with her church when she was younger. She was a gifted baker and was known for her rum cake and blueberry cheesecake. Donna enjoyed the beach, photography and hot rods, she drag raced in her younger years. She even had a gift for poetry.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Edward Scheulen, whom she married on June 15, 1974; her son, Shawn Michael Scheulen of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Jasmine Renee Scheulen and Jaysen Verrill Scheulen both of Inwood, WV; and her brother, Carroll Dennis Smith of Stephens City, VA.
A visitation will be Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Donna to Stephens City Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 5346 Mulberry Street, Stephens City, VA 22655
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.