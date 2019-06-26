Donna G. Williams

Donna Gail Williams, 64, of Winchester, VA died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Donna was born on September 12, 1954 in Winchester, a daughter of Marjorie M. Moore McFarland of Winchester and the late Raymond P. McFarland. She worked as an office manager for Horizon Contracting in Winchester for 10 years and a former member of the Full Gospel Assembly of God in Winchester. Donna helped & donated to Dakota Dream. She loved concerts, watching movies and being with her granddaughters.
Surviving is her daughter: Tara D. Verdia of Dubuque, Iowa; four grandchildren: Rylee K. Lynch, Adrian M. Verdia, Maddox P. Verdia and a special granddaughter: Jordan G. Williams.
A private service is being planned for a later date.
To view Donna’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.