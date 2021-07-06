Donna Hoult Thompson, 83, of Cross Junction died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in her residence.
She was born May 11, 1937 in Fairmont, WV the daughter of Fred and Helen Ellberg Hoult.
She was married to Bernard Thompson for 54 years until his passing in 2015.
Professionally, she had been a teacher for Fairfax Public schools.
She dedicated a significant portion of her life to the English Springer Spaniels breed. Under the Pride 'n Joy kennel name, many Springers were raised to excel in Conformation, Tracking, Obedience, Agility and therapy work. She served as a Training Director for the Blue Ridge Dog Training Club (BRDTC). Along with her husband Bernie, they founded a therapy dog program to coordinate nursing home, school and institution visits.
She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A service will be 3:00 pm Thursday in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church 620 Chapel Hill Rd. Cross Junction, VA officiated by Reverend Phil Brumback. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church at 110 Hunting Ridge Rd. Winchester, VA 22603 or the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter 161 Fort Collier Rd. Winchester, VA 22603.
Friends will be received two hours prior to the service in the church.
