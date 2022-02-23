Donna Jean Kees Donna Jean Kees, 72, of Winchester died Thursday, February 10, 2022, in her residence.
She was born November 14, 1949, in Winchester, the daughter of Robert and Alice Flowers Nail.
She was married to David J. Kees.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a family-oriented mother who doted on her children, grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Renner and her husband, Roy; grandchildren, Eddie Seal and his wife Dixie, Karrie Smoot and her husband Teddy, all of Winchester; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Jacob, Leland and McKenna; siblings, Alice Brown, Bobbi Holliday, Edward Nail II and his wife, Jenny, Rick Staubs and his wife, JoAnn; many nieces and nephews.
Her husband, and a granddaughter, Sierra Seal, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Donna's Life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Emmanuel Baptist Church 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
