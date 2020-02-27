Williamsport, MD — Donna Judy Willingham, 77, of Williamsport, MD passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born on December 13, 1942 in Winchester, VA to the late Marion Leroy and Vena Cleota Mowry Zirk.
She was a 1961 graduate of James Wood High School in Winchester, VA.
Donna was a Homemaker.
She was a Christian.
Donna was a member of the Homemaker’s Club and Red Hats Society of Washington County.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Donna loved cooking, sewing, bowling, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years David A. Willingham whom she married on August 1, 1964; daughter Tammy N. Wolford and her husband John of Big Pool, MD; son Tavis A. Willingham and his wife Tracy McCleary of Downsville, MD; sister Georgianna Hartley of Virginia; brother Buddy Zirk of Virginia; brother Woody Zirk of West Virginia; loving grandchildren Kaitlan, Ashley, Rachael, Autumn, and River; loving great grandchildren Ariel, Luke, Easton, Emmerson, and Greyson.
She was predeceased by a sister Joyce Mills.
The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park Williamsport, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to: Brook Lane Mental Health Services c/o Children with Mental Illnesses 13121 Brook Lane Hagerstown, MD 21742
Online condolences may be made to the family at:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.