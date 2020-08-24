Donna Lee Coverstone Knepp
Donna Lee Coverstone Knepp, 103, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born on November 25, 1916 in Stephens City, VA, the daughter of Cora and Holmes Yeakle. Donna graduated from Stephens City High School in 1933; and in 1938 married Allen Norwood Coverstone, who preceded her in death in 1971.
She was a member of the Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
In 1975, Donna married Harry Herman Knepp, who also preceded her in death in 1990.
Donna worked as a beautician for over sixty years. She was a member of several local community and civic organizations, including the Braddock Street Women’s Circle, Winchester Women’s Civic League and the Winchester Lions Club.
Donna loved to travel. She traveled all over the world including Switzerland, Germany, Nova Scotia and Panama just to name a few. She also loved to watch baseball and football; and was a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins.
Donna is survived by her three grandchildren: Robin Boswell (Doug) of Moorefield, WV; Butch Fletcher (Margo) of Hilton Head Island, SC; and Rhonda Mcllwain (Mike) of Winchester, VA; five great-grandchildren: Charlie Fletcher (Megan) of Charlotte, NC; Andrew Boswell (Nicole) of Ashburn, VA; Adam Boswell of Ashburn, VA; Corie Fletcher of Rock Hill, SC, Michael Mcllwain (USMC) of Winchester, VA; and two step-great-grandchildren: Lori Boswell of Winchester, VA and Lindsey Udasco (Roberto) of Ashburn, VA; one step-great-great grandchild, Zoe Udasco of Ashburn, VA; one great nephew, Bill Royston (Tina) of Front Royal, VA; one step-daughter-in-law, Dot Knepp and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Fletcher; and her son-in-law, Robert Fletcher.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe Street, Winchester, VA 22601, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 and the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
