Donna Lynn Owens-Fletcher
Our Donna lost her battle to cancer on March 9, 2020 at 8:23 a.m.
Donna was preceded in death by her father Calvin Kane Owens, Sr., her mother Edna Florence Dodson-Owens, and her siblings Calvin Kane Owens, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Owens-Bennett.
She is survived by her husband Ronald W. Fletcher, Jr. of Port Saint Lucie, FL, her mother-in-law Mary F. Galloway of Port Saint Lucie, FL, her daughters Amber L. Owens of Winchester, VA, April N. Wells and Brandy E. Wells of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Cristen T. Fletcher and Amanda N. Fletcher of Winchester, VA, her niece Michelle Shifflet, and her sister Florence E. Owens-Boyce of Winchester, VA. Donna’s grandchildren were the most important things in her life, Camerin K. Shingleton and Neveah J. Shingleton, Paislee N. M. Fletcher, Raegan L. Russell of Winchester, VA and Richard T. Huffman, Jr. of Port Saint Lucie, FL. Another person that was also important in her life was Richard T. Huffman, Sr.
As we all know Donna’s love for life was unmeasurable, she loved motorcycle riding, Unicorns, and peace signs. She always wore tye dye clothing and was always the most colorful person in the room. Donna had a passion for the homeless of this world and would always give a lending hand to anyone in need. She considered many people in this world her sons and daughters, you know who you are and she loved you all.
There will be a graveside memorial at Chestnut Grove Methodist Church in Gainesboro, VA date and time will be shared at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.