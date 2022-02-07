Donna M. Affleck Donna M. Affleck, 62, of Stephenson, died Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Mrs. Affleck was born February 8, 1959 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Evelyn Clowser Prather. She was a merchandiser with CVS. She was a lifetime member and President of Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Women’s Auxiliary. She volunteered with the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
She married Rodney L. Affleck on June 20, 1985 in Winchester.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Jessica Meeks and husband Jesse of Martinsburg, WV, Michael Lamp of Star Tannery, and Matthew Affleck and wife Jodi of Chambersburg, PA; two sisters, Sherry Burks of Stephens City and Barbie Carlsle of Winchester; and four grandchildren, Matthew Gavin Affleck, Jessika Meeks, Cody Meeks, and Addyson Meeks. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Pence and Debbie McCann.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 3023, Winchester, VA 22604.
