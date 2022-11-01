Donna M. McDonald
Donna Marie McDonald, 66, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, October 28, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. McDonald was born October 3, 1956, in Clarke County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Phyllis Helen Carper.
She was a case worker for Clarke County Social Services and had served on the Berryville Town Council for 6 years.
She married Lewis Allen McDonald on October 14, 1978, in Berryville, Virginia. Mr. McDonald died August 21, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Erin Jane McDonald of Winchester, VA; her mother-in-law, Janet McDonald of Berryville; two brothers-in-law, Jeff McDonald and his wife Molly and David McDonald and his wife Tammy, all of Berryville, VA; and a sister-in-law, Terresa Mocabee and her husband Kevin of Centreville, VA.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. and a memorial service will follow at 11:00 A. M., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. David Graves officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to NW Works, Inc., 3085 Shawnee Dr., Winchester, VA 22601. (nwworks.com)
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
