Donna Michelle Lewis
Donna Michelle Lewis, 53, of Winchester, VA, went home to be with Lord on Tuesday June 15, 2021. She was born the daughter of the late William McKinley Lewis and Beverly Carter Lewis of Winchester, VA.
She was a hardworking, loving mother of five children and six grandchildren who she adored. She was employed by Berry Plastics in Winchester, VA.
She also left to cherish her memory: her mom, four sisters and two brothers.
A brother, Oliver Lewis, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on Friday June 25, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr. officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00 am at the church.
Inurnment will be later.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
