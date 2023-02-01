Donna Sirk Carpenter
Donna Sirk Carpenter, 74, of Stephens City, VA passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home.
Donna was born in 1948 in Elkins, WV the daughter of the late Lawrence and Joan Sirk. She was a graduate of Elkins High School, Class of 1966 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in History & Political Science and her Master’s Degree in Social Work, all from West Virginia University. Donna retired as Executive Director of the Laurel Center in Winchester, her career spanning from 1987 to 2015. She loved to travel, read, and most recently spent time making cards for veterans. Donna loved her cats and dogs. She was an avid WVU fan and genealogy enthusiast. Donna’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She married Arthur Lee Carpenter, Jr. on August 3, 1974 in Clarksburg, WV.
Donna is survived by her husband Arthur; daughter, Tracy Anne Knight (Jason) of Stephenson, VA; son, Michael Kent Carpenter of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Caden W. Knight of Stephenson, VA, Collin L. Knight of Stephenson, VA, Harley Carder of Morgantown, WV; sister, Christie Mentzer (Doug) of New Boston, MI; brothers, Stephen Sirk of Toledo, OH, David Sirk (Bonnie) of Cinncinati, OH; and canine companions, Maggie & Jack.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sherry Anne Sirk.
A visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A service will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
