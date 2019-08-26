Donna Thompson Miller, 69, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Miller was born in 1950 in Arlington, Virginia, daughter of the late Evelyn and Charles Thompson, Jr. She was a graduate of Loudoun Valley High School. Mrs. Miller was a retired real estate agent. She was an avid member and past president of a Garden Club in Winchester.
Her husband, George L. Miller, preceded her in death.
Surviving is a sister, Peggy W. Shetter (Cordell) of Leesburg, Virginia; and brothers, William P. Thompson (Jennifer) of Round Hill, Virginia, Charles R. Thompson (Tracey) of Wenatchee, Washington, and Douglas R. Thompson (Ronda) of Clear Brook, Virginia.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A private committal service will be on Friday at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to the Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
