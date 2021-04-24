Doris B. Jones
Doris Belford Jones, 87, of Stephens City, VA gained her wings on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Doris was born on March 25, 1934 in Capon Bridge, WV, the daughter of the late Aldin C. and Icie Pearl Kerns Belford. She was a member of the Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City, VA where she served with the United Methodist Women, VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 9646 in Stephens City, VA and AARP.
Doris married Donald Harvey Jones on February 9, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with her husband of 68 years are two daughters: Rebecca Ann “Becky” Galmiche (James) of Chambersburg, PA; Christel Linn Thomas of Stephens City, VA; four brothers: Robert Belford; Willis Belford; Gary Belford all of Winchester, VA; Ray Belford of Hickory, NC; a sister: Betty Hodgson of Kalispell, MT; a half-brother: Golden Kerns of Whitacre, VA; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two sons: Gregory Lynn Jones; Timothy Glenn Jones; a grandchild: Donnie Mercier; two sisters: Nancy Lodge and Ellamae Stotler.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 5-8 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
A graveside service will be held in the Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Laetitia Schoeman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Rd, Stephens City, VA 22655.
