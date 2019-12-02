Doris Culbertson Farr, of Winchester, formerly of Paris, Virginia, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury. She was born on January 25, 1923 in Dexter, Missouri to Elmer Ray and Arle Wilson Culbertson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sergeant William M. Farr, Jr.
Doris is survived by her brother, James Ray Culbertson, and his children, Cynthia and James Edward, of Missouri, long-time family friend, David Dustin, and her dedicated caregiver and friend, Ruth Nelson.
A memorial service will be held at the Chapel at Westminster-Canterbury at 2 pm on Thursday, December 5th with Chaplain Elizabeth Lewis and Rev. Kristin Whitesides officiating, with a reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church at 205 W. Piccadilly St, Winchester, VA or to the Westminster Canterbury of Winchester for the Employee Emergency Fund.
